Young N.J. activists back 'Day Without Immigrants' boycott39 minutes | Nation

Young N.J. activists back 'Day Without Immigrants' boycott Movimiento Cosecha is supporting undocumented immigrants as they coordinate strikes and protests in at least 80 cities. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pmiU82 Catalina Adorno of Union City, an organizer of Movimiento Cosecha, talking to a woman in Newark about "A Day Without Immigrants," scheduled for Monday, International Workers' Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.