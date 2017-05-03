Woman punched cop after husband is arrested at Newark airport, police say
NEWARK -- A South Orange woman was been charged with punching a Port Authority police officer Tuesday afternoon after cops arrested her husband at Newark Liberty International Airport. The incident began when an officer saw a blue Cadillac with tinted windows parked in a no standing zone in front of Terminal A, Port Authority police said in a news release.
