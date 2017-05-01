Woman charged with burglary, kidnapping in Newark
NEWARK -- A 37-year-old East Orange woman has been charged with burglary, robbery and kidnapping stemming from an incident Monday night, police said. Y-Nekia Blanch was arrested after police responded to a call for help from a 57-year-old man at Roseville and 6th avenues around 9:30 p.m. A man and a woman entered the home and robbed the victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Mexico
|20,995
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|Mon
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Apr 30
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|Apr 26
|Rainbow Referee
|2
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC