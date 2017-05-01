Woman charged with burglary, kidnappi...

Woman charged with burglary, kidnapping in Newark

Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- A 37-year-old East Orange woman has been charged with burglary, robbery and kidnapping stemming from an incident Monday night, police said. Y-Nekia Blanch was arrested after police responded to a call for help from a 57-year-old man at Roseville and 6th avenues around 9:30 p.m. A man and a woman entered the home and robbed the victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

