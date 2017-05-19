William Paterson University set to graduate 2,60010 minutes | Education

Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2ryy0Wk William Paterson University will confer 2,600 degrees at its commencement ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark, Friday at 9 a.m. Sen. Paul Sarlo, deputy New Jersey Senate majority leader is slated to deliver the keynote address and receive an honorary doctor of laws degree. Among the 2,600 bachelor's, master's and doctorate degree candidates this year is Duvinson Jeanty, 63, of Montclair.

