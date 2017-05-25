Who is Hirsh Singh? N.J. governor candidate pitches himself in TV ad
TRENTON -- Hirsh Singh , a long-shot and little-known Republican candidate in this year's race to succeed Chris Christie as New Jersey's governor, uses the first television ad of his campaign to introduce himself to voters -- and pitch himself as a "problem-solver" The 30-second clip, called "Hirsh" and released Thursday, is part of a $300,000 media ad buy that will include spots on radio and television, Singh's campaign said. It was released less than two weeks before Singh, a 32-year-old aerospace engineer, faces off against four opponents in the June 6 primary for the GOP's nod to replace Christie, a term-limited Republican who is set to leave office in January.
