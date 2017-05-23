What will the Pope tell President Trump?
After meeting with Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia and visiting sacred sites in Jerusalem, President Donald Trump's tour of world religions will conclude Wednesday at the Vatican, the Catholic Church's holy headquarters. It's a meeting millions have been waiting for, an encounter between two of the world's most complex and contrasting personalities: The holy man in white who preaches good news to the poor and the brash businessman in the dark suit who embodies American extravagance.
