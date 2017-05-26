What to watch for Friday Here are some of the stories The Record and NorthJersey.com are working on for Friday Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rW5qPI 7:00 a.m. - There are concerts and then there are music festivals, which bring multiple artists together for a truly unique experience. Staff writer Jim Beckerman takes a look at the dozens of music festivals planned throughout the tri-state area this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.