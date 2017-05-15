Watch live: Cory Booker at UPenn comm...

Watch live: Cory Booker at UPenn commencement

Watch live: Cory Booker delivers commencement address at UPenn U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is delivering University of Pennsylvania's commencement address today at 10:15 a.m. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://www.northjersey.com/story/news/politics/2017/05/15/watch-live-cory-booker-delivers-commencement-address-upenn/322198001/ U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey is delivering the commencement address at the University of Pennsylvania today at 10:15 a.m. Booker will also receive an honorary doctor of law degree today from the university. The Democrat and former Newark mayor was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2013.

