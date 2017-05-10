United Directors Sued Over Ousted CEO's Severance Package
United Continental Holdings Inc. airplanes sit outside the company's hangar at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. United Continental Holdings Inc. directors were sued by a pension fund for granting a $37 million severance package to the carrier's former CEO who was ousted in a bribery scandal.
