United B763 at Amsterdam on May 18th 2017, fuel balance problem
A United Boeing 767-300, registration N673UA performing positioning flight UA-2823 from Amsterdam to Newark,NJ with 11 crew, was climbing out of Amsterdam's runway 36L when the crew stopped the climb at FL120 reporting they had a fuel balance problem. The aircraft returned to Amsterdam for a safe landing on runway 36C about 30 minutes after departure.
