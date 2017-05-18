United B763 at Amsterdam on May 18th ...

United B763 at Amsterdam on May 18th 2017, fuel balance problem

A United Boeing 767-300, registration N673UA performing positioning flight UA-2823 from Amsterdam to Newark,NJ with 11 crew, was climbing out of Amsterdam's runway 36L when the crew stopped the climb at FL120 reporting they had a fuel balance problem. The aircraft returned to Amsterdam for a safe landing on runway 36C about 30 minutes after departure.

