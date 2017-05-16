Two charged in connection to Bloomfield car break-ins Bloomfield's Anti-Crime Unit spotted three males standing next to parked vehicle, police said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2qO7A6T Bloomfield Police arrested of Joshua Rosario, 21, of Newark, for burglary, three counts of theft, receiving stolen property, and possession of a CDS, authorities reported on Monday, May 15. About 1:33 a.m. that morning, Anti-Crime Unit officers were patrolling in the vicinity of North 17th Street in Bloomfield, where they saw three males standing next to a parked vehicle on Abington Avenue, police said.

