Two charged in connection to Bloomfield car break-ins
Two charged in connection to Bloomfield car break-ins Bloomfield's Anti-Crime Unit spotted three males standing next to parked vehicle, police said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2qO7A6T Bloomfield Police arrested of Joshua Rosario, 21, of Newark, for burglary, three counts of theft, receiving stolen property, and possession of a CDS, authorities reported on Monday, May 15. About 1:33 a.m. that morning, Anti-Crime Unit officers were patrolling in the vicinity of North 17th Street in Bloomfield, where they saw three males standing next to a parked vehicle on Abington Avenue, police said.
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|5 hr
|kate
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|20 hr
|Ned
|9
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 9
|new jersey
|2
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 1
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Apr 30
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
