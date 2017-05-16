Two charged in connection to Bloomfie...

Two charged in connection to Bloomfield car break-ins

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Two charged in connection to Bloomfield car break-ins Bloomfield's Anti-Crime Unit spotted three males standing next to parked vehicle, police said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2qO7A6T Bloomfield Police arrested of Joshua Rosario, 21, of Newark, for burglary, three counts of theft, receiving stolen property, and possession of a CDS, authorities reported on Monday, May 15. About 1:33 a.m. that morning, Anti-Crime Unit officers were patrolling in the vicinity of North 17th Street in Bloomfield, where they saw three males standing next to a parked vehicle on Abington Avenue, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem... 5 hr kate 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr LibHater 21,030
News Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07) 20 hr Ned 9
News Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her... May 14 South Knox Hombre 3
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May 9 new jersey 2
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... May 1 Logic Analysis 172
Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author? Apr 30 BillyDeCarlo 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Essex County was issued at May 17 at 4:01PM EDT

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,258 • Total comments across all topics: 281,086,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC