The State Theatre just announced a great new line-up for 2017-18
State Theatre New Jersey hosts the New Jersey premiere of the Broadway blockbuster "Jersey Boys" during its 2017-18 season. The State Theatre New Jersey announced its 2017-18 schedule today, one that will bring acts from around the world -- including dancers from Buenos Aires, drummers from Japan, acrobats from China and orchestras from Sweden and Germany -- to its New Brunswick stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 1
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Apr 30
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|Apr 26
|Rainbow Referee
|2
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC