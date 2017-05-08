Swinging a sledgehammer, Newark mayor helps launch warehouse redevelopment
NEWARK -- In what could be called a wall breaking ceremony for a warehouse redevelopment project, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka hoisted a sledgehammer and laid into a 4-foot-high section of cinder block wall. Dressed in a suit and hard hat, Baraka took several wacks at the demonstration wall, before finally breaking through, prompting cheers from dozens of city officials, developers and other onlookers inside the 108-year-old Newark Warehouse Company on Edison Place.
