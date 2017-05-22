Suspect wanted in Newark shooting
NEWARK -- Police are asking for help finding a 20-year-old who they say is wanted in an April 19 shooting. According to a release from Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose, a 33-year-old was shot at about 9 p.m. near the intersection of Vassar and Maple avenues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|5
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 19
|South Knox Hombre
|173
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May 18
|Congratulations
|1
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|May 17
|kate
|1
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|May 16
|Ned
|9
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC