Suspect wanted in Newark shooting

Suspect wanted in Newark shooting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- Police are asking for help finding a 20-year-old who they say is wanted in an April 19 shooting. According to a release from Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose, a 33-year-old was shot at about 9 p.m. near the intersection of Vassar and Maple avenues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr bayonne nj 21,037
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... Sat spytheweb 5
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... May 19 South Knox Hombre 173
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years May 18 Congratulations 1
News Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem... May 17 kate 1
News Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07) May 16 Ned 9
News Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her... May 14 South Knox Hombre 3
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,898 • Total comments across all topics: 281,214,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC