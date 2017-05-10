Street closures after 2 buildings in danger of collapsing in Newark
NEWARK -- Two buildings in Newark were in danger of collapsing Saturday, leading officials to warn of road closures and ask people to avoid the areas. Police closed the street in front of 45 Branford Place, where the vacant structure was considered unsafe and could come down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|2 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Clearing Swamp
|21,024
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 9
|new jersey
|2
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 1
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Apr 30
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr '17
|Elias72
|60
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC