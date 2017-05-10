Street closures after 2 buildings in ...

Street closures after 2 buildings in danger of collapsing in Newark

12 hrs ago

NEWARK -- Two buildings in Newark were in danger of collapsing Saturday, leading officials to warn of road closures and ask people to avoid the areas. Police closed the street in front of 45 Branford Place, where the vacant structure was considered unsafe and could come down.

