Shakur Stevenson Scores 1st-Round TKO at The Garden
The 19-year-old Stevenson, an Olympic silver medalist from nearby Newark, New Jersey, stopped Argentina's Carlos Suarez in the first round of a scheduled six-round featherweight fight at Madison Square Garden. Referee Arthur Mercante Jr. halted the action at 2:35 of the first round, much to the liking of Stevenson's large contingent of fans at The Garden.
