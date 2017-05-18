Shakur Stevenson Scores 1st-Round TKO at The Garden

The 19-year-old Stevenson, an Olympic silver medalist from nearby Newark, New Jersey, stopped Argentina's Carlos Suarez in the first round of a scheduled six-round featherweight fight at Madison Square Garden. Referee Arthur Mercante Jr. halted the action at 2:35 of the first round, much to the liking of Stevenson's large contingent of fans at The Garden.

