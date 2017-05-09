Second and Final Dates Added for Paul McCartney's One on One Tour
With first nights selling out literally within minutes, Paul McCartney 's One On One tour has confirmed additional shows Newark NJ, New York City, Brooklyn, and Uniondale NY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|8 hr
|new jersey
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|mexico
|21,015
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 1
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Apr 30
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|Apr 26
|Rainbow Referee
|2
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC