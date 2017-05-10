Rutgers student released after meeting with ICE amid deportation fears
Carimer Andujar, a student at Rutgers University, has been ordered to meet with a federal deportation officer. She is currently living in the country under protected status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
