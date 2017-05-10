Ron Cephas Jones Cancels Commencement Speech At NJ Grad Ceremony,...

Ron Cephas Jones canceled a scheduled appearance at a college graduation ceremony in New Jersey, citing "unforeseen" complications. The This Is Us star was set to deliver a commencement speech to 1,600 graduates at his alma mater, Ramapo College, at a ceremony in Newark, New Jersey but the actor sent a video message to the school instead, according to NJ.com.

