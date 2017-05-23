Ritual burial of sacred texts earns Eagle status
Standing at an open grave in a Newark cemetery on May 21, Kalman Carmel of Maplewood realized that despite all his planning, he had not considered how to lower into the dug-out hole the many boxes of sacred books he had brought to the site for burial. Friends and fellow Boy Scouts who had come to help made suggestions, including tossing the books in from above or lowering them down with ropes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Justice For All
|21,042
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 19
|South Knox Hombre
|173
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May 18
|Congratulations
|1
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|May 17
|kate
|1
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|May 16
|Ned
|9
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC