'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice reportedl...

'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice reportedly facing possible parole violations

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice may be in danger of violating her parole after she allegedly failed to report two traffic violations , according to a report by The Record. Giudice, of Montville, was convicted of bankruptcy fraud in Oct. 2014 and is required to report any contacts with law enforcement in 72 hours, according to court filings reviewed by the newspaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,014
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May 6 joan 1
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... May 1 Logic Analysis 172
Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author? Apr 30 BillyDeCarlo 1
News Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her... Apr 26 Rainbow Referee 2
Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children Apr 25 Jeffrey Epstein 2
overnight parking (May '07) Apr 10 Elias72 60
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,762 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC