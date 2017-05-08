'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice reportedly facing possible parole violations
NEWARK -- "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice may be in danger of violating her parole after she allegedly failed to report two traffic violations , according to a report by The Record. Giudice, of Montville, was convicted of bankruptcy fraud in Oct. 2014 and is required to report any contacts with law enforcement in 72 hours, according to court filings reviewed by the newspaper.
