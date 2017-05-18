Reward offered after Newark airport w...

Reward offered after Newark airport worker killed in robbery

Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- Authorities on Thursday offered a $20,000 reward to bring an arrest in the slaying of a Newark Liberty International Airport baggage handler who was gunned down in an apparent robbery on his way home from work. Bruce Santos, 26, was shot in downtown Newark late Feb. 27, 2013 while he waited at a bus stop at Broad and Camp streets, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

