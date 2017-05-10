'Rape table' and sex hazing at Newark airport, customs agents say
Federal investigators are reviewing allegations that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Jersey have been subjected to sexually abusive hazing. A spokesman for the agency confirmed that the Department of Homeland Security inspector general is investigating.
