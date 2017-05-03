Prosecutor: Suspect shot, officers injured during altercation in Newark
An off-duty Newark police officer shot and injured an 18-year-old robbery suspect during an altercation in the city Wednesday night, according to officials. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office says that the officer was on his way to work around 9:30 p.m. when he encountered robbery suspect Victor Raymonds near Summer and Sylvan avenues.
