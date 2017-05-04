Police arrest 2 wanted men in Newark, authorities say

NEWARK -- A man being sought on a gun offense was arrested shortly after officers picked up wanted flyers featuring the fugitive and spotted him in Newark's Vailsburg-section Thursday, authorities said. Keith Jones, 24, of East Orange, was charged with weapons possession and resisting arrest after police said he tossed a loaded 9mm handgun and ran from officers near South Orange and Vermont avenues Tuesday afternoon.

