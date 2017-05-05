Point Pleasant man accused of plannin...

Point Pleasant man accused of planning ISIS-inspired bombing

14 hrs ago Read more: Star News Group

A Point Pleasant Borough man was due to appear in federal court in Newark on Friday, accused of planning a pressure cooker bomb attack inspired by the Islamic State [ISIS], according to federal prosecutors. Gregory Lepsky, 20, was arrested by Point Pleasant police at his home on Feb. 21, according to a criminal complaint released on behalf of Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick and Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security Dana Boente.

