Poached pooches returned home safely after car is stolen

ESSEX COUNTY -- A woman whose 1-year-old Labrador and 8-year-old bulldog were in her car when it was stolen Sunday has been re-united with her vehicle and her pets , according to a report. Newark police recovered Deborah Fineman's Range Rover a few hours after it was stolen out of her driveway at about 5:30 p.m. in Bloomfield, WABC-7 said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.