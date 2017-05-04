Plainfield man accused of robbing Dunkin' Donuts 1 day after prison release
A Plainfield man is accused of robbing a Dunkin' Donuts in Newark one day after he was released from the Essex County Jail, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. Authorities said Dante Hobson-Taylor, 22, was released on Tuesday and allegedly robbed the Dunkin' Donuts in the 800 block of South Orange Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 1
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Apr 30
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|Apr 26
|Rainbow Referee
|2
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC