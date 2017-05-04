Plainfield man accused of robbing Dunkin' Donuts 1 day after prison release

A Plainfield man is accused of robbing a Dunkin' Donuts in Newark one day after he was released from the Essex County Jail, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. Authorities said Dante Hobson-Taylor, 22, was released on Tuesday and allegedly robbed the Dunkin' Donuts in the 800 block of South Orange Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

