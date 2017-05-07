Phil Murphy's campaign for governor e...

Phil Murphy's campaign for governor embraces crooked politicians

Sharpe James, the controversial former mayor of Newark, beams for the camera outside the Broad Street headquarters of Wall Street millionaire Phil Murphy's campaign for governor in the city's downtown. Since returning to the city he disgraced with conduct that led to his 2008 conviction on federal fraud charges, the former mayor is spending his time promoting the ex-Goldman Sachs banker.

