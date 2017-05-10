'Persistent offender' who attacked, r...

'Persistent offender' who attacked, robbed woman gets 15-year sentence

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

NEWARK -- A 30-year-old city man with a lengthy criminal history was deemed a "persistent offender" and sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for attacking a woman in 2015 during a robbery. John Howard was found guilty at trial in March of second-degree robbery and simple assault, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 min new jersey 21,021
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! Tue new jersey 2
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... May 1 Logic Analysis 172
Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author? Apr 30 BillyDeCarlo 1
News Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her... Apr 26 Rainbow Referee 2
Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children Apr 25 Jeffrey Epstein 2
overnight parking (May '07) Apr '17 Elias72 60
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,109 • Total comments across all topics: 280,930,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC