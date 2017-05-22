Passengers chant 'lock him up' as unruly man...
A flight from Shanghai to Newark, New Jersey was extended by three hours on Sunday after a fan of President Donald Trump became unruly and had to be removed. United told KNTV that a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" took another passenger's seat and then became disruptive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|31 min
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|5
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 19
|South Knox Hombre
|173
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May 18
|Congratulations
|1
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|May 17
|kate
|1
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|May 16
|Ned
|9
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC