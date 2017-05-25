Passenger arrested after taking flyin...

Passenger arrested after taking flying leap a " onto the tarmac a " at airport

Read more: The Island Packet

Finally, Tu Lon Sein forced open the galley door of American Airlines flight 5242 on Thursday, and took flight himself ... landing on the tarmac of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Friday morning, Sein, 22, was in federal court, charged with assaulting/intimidating a flight crew member, a crime that carries up to 20 years in prison.

