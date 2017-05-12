Parents, students: Give us the chance to save Queen of Peace Higha
Through angry shouting and heartfelt pleas, about 300 parents and students of Queen of Peace High School voiced frustration with the sudden announcement of the school's closure. Parents, students: We want to save Queen of Peace Through angry shouting and heartfelt pleas, about 300 parents and students of Queen of Peace High School voiced frustration with the sudden announcement of the school's closure.
