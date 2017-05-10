Only 1 airline bothers to show up to NJ hearing on passenger rights
In the wake of last month's shocking United airlines incident in which a screaming passenger was forcibly removed from a jet when he refused to voluntarily give up his seat, the Assembly Consumer Affairs held an airline passengers rights hearing in Trenton on Thursday. During the session, Monica Stokes, the managing director of corporate and government affairs for United, repeatedly apologized for dragging David Dao off the plane April 9 - an incident that was caught on tape and spurred criticism of the airline industry's practices of overbooking flights and bumping customers.
