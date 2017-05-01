North Ward flexes muscle in school board race as reformers struggle to mobilize

Tuesday's election was as much about control of the schools -- and electing three new board members -- as it was about competing political factions positioning themselves for a 2018 mayoral race and the future of education reform in the city, political insiders told NJ Advance Media. "Anibal comes out as definitely the current political power broker in the city," said longtime education activist and consultant Lavar Young.

