Newark's NJPAC announces new shows

Bill Clinton, David Cameron, Ringo Starr and John Cleese are among the speakers and performers who will appear at the Newark venue through mid- 2018. NJPAC announces new season Bill Clinton, David Cameron, Ringo Starr and John Cleese are among the speakers and performers who will appear at the Newark venue through mid- 2018.

