Newark surprises its 2017 Teacher of the Year

NEWARK -- Walk into Brian Klasner's classroom and odds are, you won't find him sitting at his desk or lecturing at the front -- he'll be among his students. On Tuesday, when a dozen school administrators, members of the media and fellow colleagues surprised Klasner to crown him Newark's Teacher of the Year , he was sitting near the back of the room with a group of students.

