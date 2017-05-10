Newark police seek 2 children missing after supervised visit with their father

Newark police have joined the search for a man and his two children whom he took during a supervised visit, authorities said. Officials said Moso Tene, 30, left a supervised visit at the Wilentz Justice Complex in the New Jersey Family Court Building around 4 p.m. Tuesday with his two children: Sammy Tene, 5, and China Tene, 4. A supervising worker from the State of New Jersey Child Protection and Permanency had left the room during the visit.

