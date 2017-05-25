Newark police looking for tattooed ro...

Newark police looking for tattooed robbery suspect

1 hr ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- A man who allegedly robbed and then later shot at someone is being sought by police, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. Deandre Parker, 28, of Newark allegedly robbed the 21-year-old victim near South 19th St. and Avon Avenue Tuesday.

