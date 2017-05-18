Newark police looking for 3 men who robbed grocery store
NEWARK -- Newark police are seeking help from the public in identifying three men suspected of robbing a grocery store at gunpoint in broad daylight on Thursday. The men walked in to La Mina De Oro Grocery at 51 Oriental St. around 12:40 p.m. and stole money from the cash register, police Director Anthony Ambrose said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|10 hr
|spytheweb
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Ebby Steppach
|21,036
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|Fri
|South Knox Hombre
|173
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|Thu
|Congratulations
|1
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|May 17
|kate
|1
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|May 16
|Ned
|9
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC