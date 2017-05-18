Newark police looking for 3 men who r...

Newark police looking for 3 men who robbed grocery store

23 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- Newark police are seeking help from the public in identifying three men suspected of robbing a grocery store at gunpoint in broad daylight on Thursday. The men walked in to La Mina De Oro Grocery at 51 Oriental St. around 12:40 p.m. and stole money from the cash register, police Director Anthony Ambrose said.

