Newark police arrest man accused in shooting
NEWARK -- A 28-year-old Newark man was arrested Tuesday after a shooting in the city's South Ward, authorities said. Kadeem Johnson was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses in the Wednesday night attack that wounded a 27-year-old man near Alpine Street and Irvine Turner Boulevard, according to Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.
