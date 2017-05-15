Newark notches 27 gun and drug arrest...

Newark notches 27 gun and drug arrests over the weekend

11 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- There were 27 drug arrests in Newark over the weekend as part of crackdown in response to residents' complaints, the city's public safety director announced. The director, Anthony F. Ambrose, said Monday that in addition to the arrests, police also recovered three firearms, and confiscated 787 bags of heroin, 109 vials or bags of cocaine, 40 bags of marijuana, and $4,694 in cash.

