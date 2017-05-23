Newark, NJ airport closed after plane...

Newark, NJ airport closed after plane has engine fire

Read more: Reuters

Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was temporarily shut down on Tuesday evening after a plane with an engine fire deployed emergency chutes, the airport said on Twitter. The airport, one of three serving the New York City area, said there were no injuries reported in the incident but did not supply any more details.

Newark, NJ

