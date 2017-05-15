Newark man found guilty of robbing sa...

Newark man found guilty of robbing same bank twice

Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- A Newark man was convicted Monday of attempting to rob a Newark bank and returning to rob the same bank four months later, Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey William Fitzpatrick said in a statement. Gregory A. Jones, 60, was found guilty of bank robbery, armed bank robbery and using a firearm in a crime of violence.

