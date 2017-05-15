Newark man dies of injuries from Irvington shooting

NEWARK -- A city man shot Friday in Irvington has died of his wounds, sparking a homicide investigation by Essex County authorities. Dino Bermudez, 33, was shot in the leg around noon Friday in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, which said Bermudez died of his injuries at approximately 5:30 a.m. Sunday at University Hospital in Newark.

