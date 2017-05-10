Newark man admits robbing 2 convenience stores in 3 days, prosecutor says

ELIZABETH -- An Essex County man faces 20 years in prison after admitting he robbed two Roselle convenience stores over a period of three days, threatening store employees with a knife in each hold-up, authorities said Thursday. Alteguan Robinson, 42, of Newark pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery when he appeared before Superior Court Judge Lisa Walsh on Monday, acting Union County Prosecutor Grace Park said in a statement.

