Newark Ironbound residents cringe at plans for huge residential building
Newark residents in the Ironbound section are opposed to a 12-story, 384 unit residential development. They say the project is too big and would overwhelm the neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,029
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 9
|new jersey
|2
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 1
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Apr 30
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr '17
|Elias72
|60
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC