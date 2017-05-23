Newark honors native killed in Charleston, S.C. massacre| Carter

Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, a Newark native, will be honored during a street dedication ceremony by the city of Newark. Coleman-Singleton was one of eight people who was shot and killed in a massacre during Bible study at a historical black church in Charleston, S.C. The street sign bearing her name will be placed at Grove Terrace and Pine Grove Terrace, the block where she played as child.

