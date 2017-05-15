Newark carjacking suspect found in car he stole, cops say
A 38-year-old Newark man was arrested Tuesday and charged with carjacking and kidnapping a woman over the weekend, police said. The Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Warren Carswell on S. 13th Street as he sat inside the Hyundai Elantra taken Saturday, police said.
