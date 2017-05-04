Newark carjacking ends in fatal crash
Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray said in a statement that the Newark Police's pursuit of a vehicle involved in a carjacking ended with a crash on Holland Street in Newark's West Side around 7 p.m. that killed a man.
